Pompeo confident Sullivan will help build constructive relations with Russia

WASHINGTON, December 13. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has expressed confidence that as new US Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan will help build constructive relations with Russia.

"Congratulations to John Sullivan on his confirmation as U.S. Ambassador to Russia today," Pompeo wrote on his official Twitter account on Thursday. "I'm confident his experience and diplomatic acumen will be an asset as we work to strengthen cooperation and build a constructive relationship with Russia," he added.

The US Senate approved Sullivan's candidacy for the post of the US Ambassador to Russia earlier on Thursday. Seventy Senators voted for him, and 22 voted against.