Israeli army declares closed military zone in coastal area on Lebanese border

TEL AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has declared a closed military zone in another coastal area on the border with Lebanon, the army said in a statement.

"Following a situational assessment, the areas of Rosh HaNikra, Shlomi, Hanita, and Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel will be declared a closed military zone as of 10:00 p.m. today (Monday). Entry to this area is prohibited," the statement reads.

The settlement of Rosh HaNikra is located near the Mediterranean coast on the very border with Lebanon. The other settlements are situated to the east.

This is the fourth area along the Lebanese border to be declared a military zone. The areas of Metula, Misgav Am and Kfar Giladi in northern Israel were declared a closed military zone on September 30. The army made a statement on the matter a few hours before the start of a limited ground operation in Lebanon. After the IDF launched the operation on October 1, entry was prohibited to the border settlements of Dovev and Tivon. The areas of Manara, Yiftah and Malkia were declared a closed military zone on October 6.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement, carrying out massive airstrikes on its military targets. The stated goal is to create safe conditions for the return of local residents to Israel’s northern border areas. A September 27 strike on Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon in the early hours of October 1.