Russia’s intel chief urges CIS colleagues to ramp up efforts to counter Western terrorism

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries should step up intelligence exchanges in order to address the terrorist ambitions of the West and the Kiev regime, chief of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, said on Monday.

"In the current circumstances, it is particularly important to deepen cooperation between the security and intelligence services of the CIS countries," he said addressing the 55th meeting of the CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States) security and intelligence chiefs in Moscow.

"We believe it is crucial to prioritize and establish a systematic approach to exchanging information, including urgent, critical, and operational data, on the terrorist aspirations of the collective West and the Kiev regime against the interests of our countries and our community as a whole," he continued.

In this regard, Naryshkin called on the participants of the meeting to "intensify joint work aimed at uncovering present-day forms and methods of international terrorism organizations’ activities to pre-emptively disrupt their criminal plans."

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022 that Russia had commenced a special military operation in Ukraine for the purpose of Ukraine’s denazification and demilitarization.