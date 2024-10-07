Over 130 missiles fired at Israel from Lebanon during day — IDF

TEL AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. More than 130 projectiles have been fired from the Lebanese territory during the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

According to the IDF, at least 136 missile launches were registered by 17:00 p.m. Moscow time (14:00 p.m. GMT).

Another round of escalation flared up in the region following the launch of Israel’s Operation Northern Arrows in Lebanon on September 23. Ever since, Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon. Missile attacks on Israel’s northern and even central areas, including Tel Aviv, have likewise intensified, with the most massive one being carried out on October 1.