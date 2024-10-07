Putin to meet with Azerbaijani president, Armenian PM ahead of CIS summit

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with visiting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on October 8 ahead of the CIS summit, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The president will hold two bilateral meetings - with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan," he told a briefing.

"The leaders will discuss issues of the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," he said. "Russia is playing a positive role in this process."

He stressed that the settlement of the situation in the South Caucasus is based on the principles of the trilateral statement by the Russian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders.