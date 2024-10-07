Israel Defense Forces reports hitting Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Beirut

TEL AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported delivering more air strikes on Lebanon, including its capital Beirut.

In a statement published by its press service, the IDF said the Israeli Air Force (IAF) fighter jets had conducted intelligence-based strikes on targets belonging to Hezbollah's Intelligence Headquarters in Beirut.

Besides, Israel’s warplanes attacked Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley area in the early hours of Monday, striking weapons storage facilities, military infrastructure sites, and one launcher.

In all, IAF fighter jets struck more than 70 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon in the past day, including military infrastructure sites, launchers, command and control centers, and weapons storage facilities.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Overnight into October 1, Israel announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.