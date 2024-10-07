Eastbound coal shipments of Russian railways gain 3.2% in 9M 2024

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian Railways transported eastward 74.1 mln metric tons of coal for exports in January - September 2024, which is 3.2% more than in the like period of the last year, the Russian railway operator said on its Telegram channel.

"We honored assumed commitments as of the end of 9 months of 2024 on exports of coal products from all the regions, with which relevant agreements were made: from Kuzbass, Khakassia, Tuva, Buryatia, Yakutia, and the Irkutsk Region," Russian Railways said.

Specifically, eastbound shipments of coal for exports in January - September 2024 stood at 39.9 mln metric tons (+3.8% annually) for Kuzbass, 4.9 mln metric tons (+10.3%) for Khakassia, 0.5 mln metric tons (+4.6% for Tuva), 6.7 mln metric tons for Buryatia (-1.9% annually), 19.5 mln metric tons for Yakutia (+1.9%), and 2.6 mln metric tons for the Irkutsk Region (up 3.3%).

In total, 74.1 mln metric tons of coal were transported, which is 3.2% more than in the like period of the last year and 0.6% above the target. "It is planned in total to ship for exports in the eastern direction about 100 mln metric tons of coal in total in 2024 under agreements with regions," Russian Railways added.