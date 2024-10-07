Putin to pay working visit to Turkmenistan on October 11 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to Turkmenistan on October 11, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said.

"On October 11, the president will pay a working visit to Ashgabat at the invitation of the Turkmen president," he said.

"Vladimir Putin will take part in the international forum on the interconnection of times and civilization as the basis for peace and development. This forum is timed to mark the 300th birth anniversary of great Turkmen poet and philosopher Makhtumkuli Fraghi," Ushakov added.

According to the Kremlin aide, the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and a number of other countries were invited to take part in the forum.

"Our Turkmen colleagues think that this forum may serve as a political, ideological and ethical platform to build a broad and respect-based international dialogue, a rostrum to outline constructive positions and viewpoints on the future of the world, the current state of global political, cultural, economic, and humanitarian ties and their trends in the future," he added.