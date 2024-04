TBILISI, May 1. /TASS/. Levan Khabeishvili, chairman of Georgia's largest opposition party called United National Movement, has been beaten by police as they were breaking up a rally in the country’s capital city of Tbilisi against a bill on foreign agents, Georgia’s Mtavari Arkhi television reported.

The television channel showed a photo of the politician that showed a broken nose, a bruise at his right eye, and traces of blood on his face.