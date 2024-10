MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in December climbed above $81 per barrel on the London-based ICE for the first time since August 27, according to trading data.

Brent futures gained 3.82% to $81.03 a barrel. Prices slowed down in growth further on to $80.99 (+3,77%).

WTI futures with settlements in November gain 3.79% and hit $77.2 per barrel at the same time.