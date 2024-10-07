Resources are available in budget — Russian Finance Minister

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry will analyze received proposals on changes in areas of spending government funds by the second reading of the 2025 budget bill, Minister Anton Siluanov said at the parliamentary hearing in the Council of Federation, the upper house of the Russian parliament.

"Resources are available in the budget; they have not been distributed in full yet," Siluanov said.

"We now need to work this system out together with governors, with upper house members. We will hold trilateral commission’s meeting when preparing for the second reading in order to analyze these priorities in detail," the minister added.