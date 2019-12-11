Top Hungarian diplomat to visit Russia December 13

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will visit Moscow on December 13, he is expected to meet with CEO of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin and Chairman of the VEB.RF State Development Corporation Igor Shuvalov, a source in the Hungarian Embassy in Moscow informed TASS on Wednesday.

"Peter Szijjarto will arrive in Moscow on Friday," the source said. "The minister will meet with Rogozin and Shuvalov."

"Space cooperation will be discussed at the meeting with Rogozin," the embassy said, adding that no other meetings with Russian representatives were planned.

The press service of Roscosmos earlier reported that the corporation’s head would discuss with the Hungarian side in December the possibility of training and sending an astronaut from that country to the International Space Station (ISS). In November, Szijjarto said that a Hungarian astronaut could travel to the ISS by 2024.