Putin, Netanyahu discuss cooperation on Syrian settlement

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Issues of Russian-Israeli cooperation on Syrian settlement were in focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Kremlin press service reported on Friday.

"The sides discussed a range of issues of the current bilateral agenda, including those related to the upcoming visit by the Russian president to Israel in January 2020. Apart from that, they discussed issues of Russian-Israeli cooperation on the Syrian track," the press service said.

The conversation was initiated by the Israeli side.

Putin and Netanyahu discussed Syrian settlement during Netanyahu’s visit to Sochi on September 12. The meeting lasted for more than three hours and one of its central topics was measures to strengthen the mechanisms of coordination between the two countries’ military.