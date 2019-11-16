Russian consulate in Houston plans to get access to Russian national injured in Arizona

NEW YORK, November 16. /TASS/. The Russian Consulate General in Houston, Texas is trying to get access to the Russian national injured by a US Border Patrol agent in the state of Arizona.

"In the evening on November 16, a Russian citizen was injured when trying to cross the border between the US and Mexico in the state of Arizona," the consulate wrote on its official Twitter account on Friday. "He is currently at a hospital in Goodyear, Arizona. The consulate general remains in contact with state police and intends to get consular access to the injured person," the consulate added.

Earlier on Friday, the US Customs and Border Protection reported that a Border Patrol agent discharged his firearm and struck the Russian national who was attempting to cross the border from Mexico to the US illegally. The press service said that the Russian national was transported to a hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.