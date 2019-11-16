US Border Patrol agent injures Russian citizen in Arizona

WASHINGTON, November 15. /TASS/. A US Border Patrol agent has discharged his service-issued firearm in an incident involving a Russian citizen near Lukeville, Arizona, the press service of the US Customs and Border Protection said on Friday.

"At approximately 7:15 p.m., a Border Patrol agent responded to a single subject suspected of crossing the border illegally just east of Lukeville, Arizona. As the agent attempted to arrest the subject, a physical altercation ensued, and the agent discharged his firearm, striking the subject," the press service said.

"The subject, a citizen of Russia, was transported via helicopter to a Phoenix area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The subject remains in the hospital at this time," the press service added.

"The responding Border Patrol agent was not seriously injured in the encounter. The FBI and CBP Use of Force Incident Team are currently investigating the incident. No other information is available at this time," the press service noted.