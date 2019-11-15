Bolivia announces severing diplomatic relations with Venezuela

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Bolivian authorities have decided to severe diplomatic relations with Venezuela, newly-appointed foreign minister Karen Longaric said on Friday.

"Venezuelan diplomats should leave the country for violating diplomatic rules," Erbol radio station quoted Longaric as saying.

The Bolivian authorities said that Venezuelan diplomats "interfered into the internal affairs" of Bolivia.

The presidential election in Bolivia was held on October 20. According to the Supreme Electoral Court, incumbent President Evo Morales won in the first round. His main competitor, Carlos Mesa, said that he does not recognize Morales' victory in the first round. After the results of the election were announced, large-scale protests and strikes started across the country. At least 10 people were killed in protests and over 500 more were injured.

On November 10, Morales announced his resignation and characterized the situation in the country as a coup. He was earlier asked to leave his post by the country's armed forces, opposition and labor unions. Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera and several ministers and parliament members resigned as well.

The Mexican authorities granted political asylum to Morales. Morales arrived in Mexico on November 12. Later on that day, Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez declared herself as interim president.