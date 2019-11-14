Gaza officials say Israeli strikes left 34 Palestinians dead, over 100 injured

CAIRO, November 14. /TASS/. Thirty-four Palestinian residents were killed and 111 more were injured in Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the Donia Al-Watan news portal reported on Thursday, citing the enclave’s Health Ministry.

A house was destroyed and eight Arabs — members of one family — were killed in an airstrike on the city of Deir al-Balah. There are women and children among the dead, according to the Palestinian side.

Palestinian groups and Israel’s military have been exchanging strikes for the past two days after a commander of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, 42-year-old Baha Abu al-Ata, was killed, along with his wife, in a strike on the Gaza Strip. In addition, five people, including their four children, were injured. More than 400 missiles and mortar rounds have been rained down on Israeli territory from Gaza in two days. Israeli soldiers hit dozens of targets, primarily installations belonging to radicals.

A ceasefire agreement was reached last night thanks to Egyptian intermediary efforts. The ceasefire in Gaza came into force at 05:30 am local time (06:30 am Moscow time) on Thursday, which spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Musab al-Buraim confirmed, according to the Maan News Agency. Still, one missile was launched after reaching the deal with Israel, as air raid warnings went off three times on Israeli territory.