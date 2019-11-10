Kiev forces shell area of disengaging forces and hardware in Petrovskoye - JCCC

DONETSK, November 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces opened fire from small arms on Sunday morning at an area of disengaging forces and hardware in Petrovskoye, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic’s mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center said.

"Today at 9.46 a.m. Ukraine’s forces shelled from small arms the village of Petrovskoye," the mission said.

The fire was opened from the Bogdanovka village controlled by Kiev.

On Saturday, Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic started withdrawing forces and hardware at the so-called pilot disengagement area in Donbass. At 3.00 p.m. the DPR forces completed pulling their forces and hardware out of Petrovskoye.

A day before the planned withdrawal, the Ukrainian forces decreased the intensity of the DPR’s shellings by more than 10 times. According to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center, on November 9 the situation on the contact line was calm but the shellings sharply intensified after 2.00 p.m. The Ukrainian forces have shelled the DPR territory a total of 18 times over the past 24 hours, firing 218 munitions.