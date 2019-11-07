French president says NATO is brain-dead — magazine

"What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO," Macron said, as cited by the magazine. He added that European countries "can no longer rely on America to defend NATO allies," The Economist wrote.

PARIS, November 7. /TASS/. NATO is currently in a state of brain death, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with The Economist magazine.

According to the French president, Europe stands on "the edge of a precipice" and needs to start thinking of itself strategically as a geopolitical power, otherwise we will "no longer be in control of our destiny."

"I’d argue that we should reassess the reality of what NATO is in the light of the commitment of the United States," Macron pointed out. In his view, the US is turning its back on allies. In this regard, he mentioned Washington’s troop withdrawal from northeastern Syria.

The French president earlier claimed that Turkey’s military operation in Syria’s north pointed to a blatant mistake that the West, and NATO in particular, had made in the region.