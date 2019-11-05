Russian military police conduct two patrol missions in northern Syria

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The Russian military police conducted two patrol missions in Syria’s northern governorates of Aleppo and al-Hasakah, with one of them jointly with Turkish border guards, Major General Yury Borenkov, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Tuesday.

"On November 5, a joint Russian-Turkish patrolling mission was conducted along the Aylishar-Bandarhan route in the Aleppo governorate. The Russian side continues patrolling along the Qamishli-Deyrun Aga route in the al-Hasakah governorate," Borenkov said.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier on Tuesday that the second joint Russia-Turkish patrol in the Aleppo governorate had covered a distance of more than 70 kilometers on armored vehicles Tigr of the Russian military police and Kirpi armored vehicles of the Turkish border guard service. About 50 Russian and Turkish servicemen took part in the operation. An unmanned aerial vehicle Orlan-10 monitored the convoy’s movement.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Sochi to agree on a memorandum on joint operations to control the situation in northeastern Syria. Under the arrangement, Russian military police and Syrian border guards on the noon of October 23 were moved into areas bordering Turkey’s 30-kilometer wide security zone. The Kurds, as it was announced, had completed the pullback of their forces by October 29. On November 1, the Russian and Turkish military carried out the first joint patrol east of the Euphrates.