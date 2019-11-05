Syrian army begins deployment near Qamishli on Turkish border

According to the agency, "the Syrian army began deployment of its forces east of Qamishli town to counter Turkey’s aggression."

TASS, November 5. The regular Syrian army has launched deployment of its units near the town of Qamishli situated on the Turkish border in northeastern Syria, the Syrian SANA news agency reported on Tuesday.

On October 9, Ankara launched a new military operation in northern Syria dubbed Peace Spring, which began with airstrikes on positions of Kurdish units. The objective is to create a buffer zone in northern Syria where Syrian refugees could return, Ankara claims. The buffer zone will also establish a security belt for the Turkish border. The Syrian SANA news agency branded the operation as aggression, while the international community condemned Ankara’s actions.

On October 13, SANA reported that Damascus had struck a deal with Kurds and sent troops to the north of Syria to oppose the Turkish army. In the next few days, the Syrian army took control over a number of cities and towns in Kurdish regions without any fighting, including Al-Tabqah, Manbij, Raqqa and Kobani. On October 17, Syrian army units reached the Turkish border.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum on joint actions in northeastern Syria. According to the document, as of noon October 23, Russian military police and Syrian border guards started to monitor the withdrawal of Kurdish military formations to the depth of 30 km from the border. On the outcomes of the agreement, Ankara stated that it had suspended its large-scale military operation in the area. However, Turkey retains control over the territories where it plans to relocate Syrian refugees in the future.

The deadline for the Kurdish forces to withdraw expired on October 29, 18:00 local time. Turkey and Russia began joint patrolling in northeastern Syria on Friday.