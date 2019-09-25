China hails Russia’s accession to Paris climate agreement

"China welcomes Russia’s adoption of the Paris Agreement on climate. We believe that this shows Russia’s constructive stance and responsible approach to climate change. This will contribute to our common efforts on fighting this problem," the spokesperson said.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a government decree related to Russia’s accession to the Paris Agreement on climate action on Monday. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeyev announced plans on developing and adopting the required acts on fulfilling the country’s commitments under the deal.

The Paris Agreement was signed on December 12, 2015 after an international climate change summit in the French capital city. The ratifying states agreed to take efforts to keep the increase in global average temperature below 2 ° C above the pre-industrial levels by 2100. In June 2017, US President Donald Trump announced that the US was going to pull out of the Paris climate accord, thus rendering the target under the agreement unachievable.