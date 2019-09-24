Combating climate change necessary for ensuring global economic growth — Chinese minister

NEW YORK, September 24. /TASS/. Combating climate change has become a prerequisite for the successful development of global economy and requires the international community to join efforts, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

"Climate change is a problem that all countries face. The future of humankind and its destiny depend on our joint efforts in this sphere," Wang said. "It is necessary to ensure the organic compatibility of measures on fighting climate change with efforts undertaken for stimulating economic development," he added.

A transition to low carbon technologies is a necessary condition for progress and higher rates of economic growth, the minister noted. "It is necessary to ensure multilateral cooperation on these issues, to adhere to the principle 'together but differently' when distributing responsibility, to help developing countries in strengthening their potential in implementing relevant measures," Wang said.

The foreign minister noted that China will continue following its key strategy on combating climate change and will fulfill its international obligations in this sphere.