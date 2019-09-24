International conference on Venezuelan migrant and refugee crisis to be held in October

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) will hold an International Solidarity Conference on Venezuelan Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Brussels at the end of October, the International Contact Group on Venezuela said in a declaration released after the meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"More needs to be done by the international community to support host countries in terms of registration and emergency relief, such as shelter, health care, food, but also more structural support aimed at creating economic opportunities, access to education for children and integration in host communitieis. In this respectthe ICG welcomed the EU announcement of the forthcoming International Solidarity Conference on Venezuelan Refugee and Migrant Crisis to be held in Brussels end of October," the declaration said.

"The Venezuelan refugee and migrant crisis is now becoming one of the largest humanitarian crises of our times and its magnitude poses major challenges to the region," the declaration stated.

"It is estimated that, so far, 4.3 million Venezuelans have fled mostly to neighboring countries which are bearing the largest burden of this crisis," the declaration added.

The decision to establish the International Contact Group (ICG) on Venezuelan was made at the informal meeting of foreign ministers of EU countries in Bucharest on January 31. The ICG held its first meeting on February 7 in Montevideo. Among participants in the meeting were representatives of EU countries, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Paraguay. Representatives of the Venezuelan authorities and opposition did not attend the meeting.