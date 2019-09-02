{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

Australian, Canadian, US, EU envoys pay tribute to Russia’s Beslan school tragedy victims

This year sees 15 years since the tragedy

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Diplomats to Russia from different countries have laid flowers at Moscow’s memorial dedicated to the victims of Beslan school terrorist attack, the EU Delegation to Russia said in a statement on Monday.

Read also

The delegation pointed out that the ceremony was attended by Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Russia Aleska Simkic, diplomats from Austrian, Bulgarian, UK, German, Irish, Spanish, Latvian, Lithuanian, Polish embassies, as well the Australian, Canadian and the US ones.

"On 1 September 2004, the School Number One in Beslan, Russia, was attacked by terrorists. On today’s fifteenth anniversary we remember the more than 300 victims, including 186 children, who died during the three-day siege. We stand in solidarity with and support of those who have lost their loved ones. There is no place for terrorism anywhere in the world," the statement reads.

Beslan terror attack

The Beslan school hostage crisis (also referred to as the Beslan school siege or Beslan massacre) started on September 1, 2004, when a gang of 30 terrorists seized Beslan’s school No. 1 on the first day of the academic year during a gala ceremony in the yard. The terrorists forced more than one thousand hostages, including small kids, into the school’s gym and kept them there for three days without food and water. The operation to free the hostages began on September 3.

The tragedy claimed 334 lives. Of those killed 318 were hostages, including 186 children. Ten commandoes, two emergencies ministry specialists and 15 police were killed and another 810 hostages, commandoes, police and troops were injured.

US strike on Idlib leads to escalation of tensions in Syria — Iran’s foreign minister
On August 31, the US launched a strike in Syria’s Idlib province
Read more
Putin and Indian PM Modi to visit Zvezda shipyard, hold talks on September 4 - Kremlin
In the future, the ships built at that shipyard will be used to deliver Russian oil and liquefied natural gas to world markets, including India
Read more
Rokot rocket with military satellite blasts off from Plesetsk — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry stops using Rokot rocket, says Plesetsk cosmodrome’s chief
Read more
South Ossetia reports Georgia’s military buildup near its borders
About 30 Georgian servicemen were deployed in the village of Kobi on the Georgian side of the common border, South Ossetia said
Read more
Tests of hypersonic missile Tsirkon to be completed within deadline, designer says
Intensive work is underway, the CEO of the Tactical Missiles Corporation said
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry gets Tu-22M3 bomber after major overhaul
All land and flight tests were successfully carried out onboard the plane, the Tupolev aerospace and defense company said
Read more
Russia's Spektr-RG space observatory 1.6mln km away from Earth — Roscosmos
Spektr-RG is a Russian-German high-energy astrophysics space observatory with the mission is to create a map of the visible Universe in the x-ray band showing all major galaxy clusters
Read more
Putin plans to visit Chechnya
Russian President emphasized that Chechnya is developing at a fairly good pace
Read more
Russia testing fundamentally new electronic warfare system
TheRadio-Electronic Technologies Group produces several electronic warfare systems
Read more
Several countries send in requests for purchasing Russia’s MiG-35 jet
MiG-35 is the newest multirole generation 4++ fighter
Read more
US airstrike on Syria’s Idlib jeopardizes ceasefire, Russian senator says
According to Konstantin Kosachev, this is "a rather mean method" that jeopardizes a vital ceasefire in the conflict zone
Read more
Russia’s heavyweight boxer Povetkin defeated Britain’s Fury in fight for WBA title
All three referees gave the victory to Povetkin
Read more
Russian tennis player Medvedev thanks US Open crowd for rooting against him
The booing crowd gave him energy to win, Medvedev said
Read more
No threat to ISS crew after alarm sounds on board, Roscosmos says
The manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-14 with the robot Fedor on board has attached to the ISS
Read more
Ukrainian president suggests amending 10 articles of constitution
Zelensky’s constitutional initiatives include slashing the number of lawmakers by one third
Read more
Poland, US, Ukraine seal deal on gas supplies security
The agreement is about cooperation in the field of reforming the Ukrainian gas market
Read more
US says its strike on Idlib was ‘precise and targeted response’ to terrorists
The official also accused the Russian media of promoting "inaccurate claims" regarding the US operation
Read more
Hezbollah, Israel trade strikes across Blue Line
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged Israel and Lebanon to show maximum restraint
Read more
Russia plans to sign contracts worth billions of dollars after MAKS-2019 - Rosoboronexport
Since the beginning of 2019, Russia has supplied military goods to the tune of $8.5 bln
Read more
Turkey discussing purchase of Russian fighter jets, says Erdogan
Erdogan pointed out the "prospects of expanded cooperation in the sphere of defense industry"
Read more
US spots maneuvers of Russian military satellite
According to NORAD, in early June, it had an orbit of 247 for 282 km. Now, the satellite has descended again
Read more
US airstrike on Idlib leaves numerous casualties, major destruction - Russian top brass
The Russian military notes that the US has jeopardized further implementation of the ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone and also disrupted it in a number of areas
Read more
Czech citizens condemn decision to wrap Soviet marshal's statue in tarp — Russian embassy
Read more
Russia concerned by UAE airstrikes on Yemen — Foreign Ministry
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry official, an immediate cessation of hostilities should be viewed as a priority
Read more
US blacklists Iranian tanker Adrian Darya 1, released by Gibraltar
The Adrian Darya 1’s captain, Indian citizen Akhilesh Kumar, was also blacklisted
Read more
US demands African countries avoid buying Russian weapons, says Foreign Ministry
Russia expands military ties with Africa relying on its national interests, according to the Russian diplomatic agency
Read more
Russia, Belarus to integrate economies as equal partners — minister
In December 2018, the Russian and Belarusian presidents agreed to set up an intergovernmental working group on the development of integration
Read more
Putin: Permanent friendship treaty with Mongolia to take relations to new level
Putin will arrive in Mongolia on September 2
Read more
Putin congratulates TASS news agency on its 115th anniversary
"Today TASS is one of the largest news companies in the world," Putin noted
Read more
Final trials of ExoMars mission to begin in March 2020
The ExoMars-2020 mission’s spacecraft is designed to deliver the Russian landing platform to Mars for placing the European rover onto the Red Planet’s surface
Read more
Russian aircraft firm in talks with India on delivery of 21 MiG-29 fighter jets
The Indian Air Force is facing an acute shortage of combat aircraft, according to The Economic Times
Read more
European Council president to skip WWII memorial events in Poland
"I never impose my presence on anyone when I know that I’m not welcome," Donald Tusk said
Read more
Lighter thermal sight to complement combat gear Ratnik
Russia’s holding company Shvabe also created the technology increasing aiming distance
Read more
Six states seek to buy Russia’s Mi-28NE attack helicopter, says defense cooperation agency
Among the partners who have shown interest in this machine are countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East and CSTO members-states, the press service said
Read more
Russian design bureau knows how to increase speed of combat helicopter to 600 km per hour
Earlier, Kamov came up with a sketch design of a synchro-copter with a maximum speed of 420 kilometers per hour
Read more
Issue of India’s advance payment for S-400 deliveries settled, says Russian defense agency
Russia vows to deliver S-400 missile systems to India on schedule, according to the minister counsellor of the Russian Embassy in India
Read more
Russian specialists complete restoration of dome of Cuba’s El Capitolio
On Friday morning local time, workers started to remove the scaffolding around the dome
Read more
Trump cancels visit to Poland apparently due to Tusk’s criticism, says analyst
The analyst noted that Tusk's and Trump's stances on many issues differ, including on inviting Russia to participate in the G7
Read more
Russia assumes presidency in UN Security Council
The presidency of the UN Security Council rotates monthly among its members according to the alphabetical order of the names of the countries in English
Read more
South Ossetian leader rules out military conflict with Georgia over roadblock issue
South Ossetia's embassy in Moscow said the global community and international organizations preferred not to notice Georgia’s actions
Read more
Russia to invite Ukraine’s Zelensky to attend 75th anniversary of WWII victory events
Seventeen foreign leaders agree to attend 75th anniversary of WWII victory celebrations, according to the Kremlin
Read more
Certain states’ policies reveal that WWII lessons were not learned — Russian diplomat
"Regretfully, many unpleasant similarities with the events of the 1930s can be found in the modern world," Ivan Soltanovsky said
Read more
Russia beats Nigeria in first match of FIBA basketball World Cup
Mikhail Kulagin earned 16 points
Read more
OSCE monitors, Donetsk representatives come under Kiev forces’ shelling
Shelling carried out from grenade launchers and small arms, Head of the DPR’s mission to the JCCC Ruslan Yakubov said
Read more
Russian humanoid robot completes simulation of spacewalk operations
During the experiments, Fedor is guided by Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov
Read more
Russia's envoy to Egypt dies in Cairo hospital
He was aged 68
Read more
Lavrov calls Turkey’s interest in ensuring security in northeast Syria absolutely legal
Lavrov spoke about the outcome of Tuesday’s talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Read more
Indian companies interested in gas supplies from Arctic LNG-2, Arctic LNG-3
The first LNG shipments from Russia to India were delivered last year from the Yamal LNG plant
Read more
US forces conduct strike against al-Qaeda near Idlib
This operation targeted AQ-S leaders responsible for attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians
Read more
Russian military satellite placed into operational orbit, says defense ministry
The light-class rocket Rokot was created under a conversion program on the basis of the inter-continental ballistic missile RS-18 being withdrawn from operation
Read more
Putin should be in Poland on 80th anniversary of WWII outbreak, says ex-president
The former president believes that by not inviting Russia, Poland will only make the relations worse
Read more