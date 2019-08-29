US promised to share details of agreement with Taliban with Russia, says envoy

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will share information on the agreement that can be reached by the United States and the Taliban group (outlawed in Russia) with Moscow, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Thursday.
"No, I am unaware of the details of the agreement. I know what everyone else does. All they say is that they are close to completing and almost reached [an agreement]. However, I have not yet received full confirmation from US Special Representative Khalilzad. He promised to send it before long, I am waiting for it," he said.
Kabulov noted that he viewed his dialogue with the US envoy in a positive light. "We have businesslike, working relationship, and we interact well," he stressed.
According to Reuters, a Taliban spokesman said on Wednesday that the group was close to reaching a final peace agreement with the United States. The news agency reported citing its sources close to the Doha negotiations that the US envoy for Afghanistan was expected to travel to Kabul to brief Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the proposed agreement with the Taliban. The agreement will be announced after the US informs the Afghan authorities about its terms.