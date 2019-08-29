US promised to share details of agreement with Taliban with Russia, says envoy

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will share information on the agreement that can be reached by the United States and the Taliban group (outlawed in Russia) with Moscow, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Thursday.

"No, I am unaware of the details of the agreement. I know what everyone else does. All they say is that they are close to completing and almost reached [an agreement]. However, I have not yet received full confirmation from US Special Representative Khalilzad. He promised to send it before long, I am waiting for it," he said.