Russia, Bolivia believe meddling in Venezuela’s affairs is inadmissible, says Putin

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales have pointed to the admissibility of outside interference in Venezuela’s affairs and expressed the hope that the dialogue between the Venezuelan authorities and the opposition will help find a way out of the crisis.

"The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that outside interference in Venezuela’s affairs is inadmissible," Putin said following the talks. "President Morales adheres to the same position. We hope that decisions acceptable to all Venezuelans will be made during the talks between Venezuela’s government and the opposition brokered by Norway that have got underway, which will help normalize the situation in the country."