Russia, Bolivia believe meddling in Venezuela’s affairs is inadmissible, says Putin

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales have pointed to the admissibility of outside interference in Venezuela’s affairs and expressed the hope that the dialogue between the Venezuelan authorities and the opposition will help find a way out of the crisis.
"The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that outside interference in Venezuela’s affairs is inadmissible," Putin said following the talks. "President Morales adheres to the same position. We hope that decisions acceptable to all Venezuelans will be made during the talks between Venezuela’s government and the opposition brokered by Norway that have got underway, which will help normalize the situation in the country."
He noted that Russia and Bolivia had always favored strict compliance with the key principles of international law enshrined in the UN Charter, including respect for all countries’ sovereignty and interests, the inadmissibility of pressure and the use of unilateral sanctions.
According to the Russian president, the parties discussed in detail the state of affairs in the Latin American region taking into account Bolivia’s presidency in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).
"We are grateful to the Bolivian leadership for promoting Russia’s cooperation with the regional integration associations and count on the resumption of Russia-CELAC dialogue," Putin concluded.