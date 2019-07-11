Morales invites Putin to visit Bolivia

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Bolivian President Evo Morales expects his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to pay a visit to Bolivia.

"President Evo Morales thanked President Vladimir Putin for the warm welcome in Russia and invited him to visit Bolivia," reads the joint statement signed by the two leaders following talks on Thursday.

The statement also stressed that Putin and Morales reaffirmed their commitment to the agreements on partnership in international affairs and expressed their mutual desire to strengthen the close bonds of friendship, equitable and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.