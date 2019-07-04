Entire world will be hurt if US and China fail to end trade frictions, says Putin

ROME, July 4. /TASS/. The entire world will be affected if the United States and China fail to find a way out of the trade frictions, it is necessary to abandon the practice of politically motivated restrictions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday after talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

"The entire global economy will be hurt, with global trade being down by 17% by 2024 and global GDP down by two percent," Putin said. "It will be bad for all. So, I think we must spare no effort to have agreements reached and the policy of politically motivated restrictions, sanctions and unilateral tariffs stopped.".