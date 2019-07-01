US election campaign may hamper improvement of dialogue with Russia, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Anti-Russian sentiments of the US elites before the elections make it impossible to expect that a favorable background to improve relations between Moscow and Washington can be created, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the International Valdai Discussion Club.

"The overall situation around Russia, the relations of Russia with the US are not improving. The United States has stepped into the election campaign period now, it is already up and running. Considering the dominant anti-Russia sentiments of the elites, and particularly on the Capitol Hill, we cannot expect that a more favorable background can be formed to implement the tasks set out by the Presidents," he said.

"The Russia-US relation are in a deep, prolonged crisis, and it is difficult to formulate and, possibly, difficult to predict how to overcome it," Ryabkov stressed.

Ryabkov expressed hope that the dialogue between the two countries will be gradually less and less affected by "completely artificially made up, manufactured and fabricated facts", including the statement on Russia’s interference in the US elections.