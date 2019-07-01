Kazakh leader offers condolences to Putin over people’s death in floods in Irkutsk Region

NUR-SULTAN, July 1. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has offered condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the tragic death of people in floods in the Irkutsk Region, the Kazakhstani president’s press service reported on Monday.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of destruction in communities and people’s death in the flood in the Irkutsk Region. I ask to convey condolences and sympathy to the relatives and friends of the killed people from the part of Kazakhstan’s people and from my part. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured," the telegram says.

Floods in the Irkutsk Region were sparked by heavy rains. More than 4,000 houses, in which more than 10,000 people live, have been inundated since June 25. Five people were killed and two went missing, the Emergencies Ministry reported. According to the regional government, more than 600 people turned for medical treatment. A total of 136 people, including 19 children, were hospitalized, the Health Ministry reported.