Irkutsk residents collect about 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid for flood victims

IRKUTSK, July 1. /TASS/. Residents of the Siberian city of Irkutsk have collected about 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid for people in the region affected by floods, Chairman of the Irkutsk Region’s Legislative Assembly Sergei Sokol said on Monday.

"Irkutsk residents have collected 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid, all of it was sent to those affected by floods by trucks and railway carriages. <…> People continue to get in touch of us. There are shortages of drinking water, food, medicines and clothes. The situation in Tulun is extremely complicated," he said during a conference call with representatives of municipal administrations.

Three railway carriages with humanitarian aid (drinking water, food and warm clothes) arrived in Tulun last night.

Floods in the Irkutsk Region has been provoked by torrential rains. A state of emergency has been declared in the region. About 1,700 houses, which accommodate 4,200 people, have been flooded. As many as 1,300 people are currently in 15 temporary accommodation centers.