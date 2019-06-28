Russia to host BRICS summit in 2020

OSAKA /Japan/, June 28. /TASS/. Russia will host the BRICS summit in the summer of 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"In November, we will have to work together in Brazil within BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa - TASS], and next summer we will hold another meeting of the group of five nations in Russia," Putin noted.

He also invited the South African leader to attend the Russia-Africa summit scheduled to be held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on October 24.

"We count on your help, Mr. President, during preparations for that summit," Putin added.

He congratulated his counterpart on winning the election in South Africa and his re-election as president in May. The Russian leader assured that close cooperation between the two countries on the global stage would continue, while the experience of previous cooperation would develop in the future.