Russia backs Brazil’s initiatives to block terrorism financing

OSAKA /Japan/, June 28. /TASS/. Russia supports and stands for joint implementation of the Brazilian initiative to block sources of terrorist funding, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting with his BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) colleagues as part of the G20 summit in Osaka on Friday.

"Considering our cooperation in countering the terrorist threat in broader terms, then I would like to positively highlight the useful initiatives of Brazil as the host country aimed at strengthening the cooperation in blocking the terrorist financing sources and preventing extremist propaganda," the Russian leader pointed out.

"We support all these ideas and are disposed to implement them jointly," Putin added.