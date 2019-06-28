Putin lauds Trump meeting as good opportunity to continue dialogue

OSAKA /Japan/, June 28. /TASS/. The meeting between the Russian and the US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the G20 summit provides a good opportunity to continue the dialogue, the Russian leader told reporters before the beginning of the talks with his US counterpart.

"I cannot but agree with the [US] President, we have something to talk about," Putin noted after Trump revealed the topics of the upcoming meeting (trade, commerce, disarmament, protectionism and so on) to reporters.

"All the topics were set out, we have not seen each other in a while, since the Helsinki meeting (in July 2018 - TASS). It is true that our administrations worked and gave us a great opportunity to continue what we were agreeing on in Helsinki," Putin underlined.