Power supply in Argentina nearly restored after massive failure

BUENOS AIRES, June 17 / TASS /. The electricity supply in Argentina has been restored almost completely after a massive failure, which led to a blackout across the country, the country’s Department of Energy said in a statement on Monday.

"According to the information, at 20:15 (02:15 Moscow time), the supply of 15,500 MW was normalized (about 98% of the total demand in the country)," the statement said. The remaining 2% is without light "mainly due to local problems at transformer substations," the ministry said.

The failure of the Argentinean power system occurred on Sunday morning. As a result, practically the entire country as well as some regions of Uruguay, Chile, Brazil and Paraguay, remained without light. According to Argentine President Mauricio Macri, the cause of the shutdown was a "failure in the transportation system" in the northeast of the country.