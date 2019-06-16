Turkey cannot accept US’ demands on S-400 issue - top diplomat

ANKARA, June 16. /TASS/. Turkey cannot accept the United States’ demands concerning the purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

"We cannot accept the United States’ persistent demands on the S-400 matter," Anadolu Agency quoted him as saying.

The Turkish top diplomat also commented on the shelling of a Turkish military observation point in Syria’s Idlib. "Attacks by the [Syrian President Bashar Assad] regime are inadmissible. They violate the memorandum on Idlib signed with Russia. Russia and Iran, as our closest partners, must stop the regime’s forces. We will not stay silent when the regime attacks our military," he said.

According to earlier reports, Turkey’s observation point in Idlib came under mortar shelling. IT was the second such incident in the past three days. The Turkish Defense Ministry reported that on June 13 some 35 mortar shells were fired from the Al-Sharia region on Turkey’s observation post number 10 in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Three Turkish servicemen were injured as a result. In its turn, the Russian Defense Ministry said Russia’s Aerospace Defense Forces carried out four airstrikes, eliminating a large number of militants.