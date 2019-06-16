Trump denies New York Times’ report on more frequent US cyber-attacks against Russia

NEW YORK. June 16. /TASS/. Assertions made by the New York Times that US special services became much more active during the last year in attempts to introduce malware into the Russian energy system run contrary to facts, US President Donald Trump said.

"Do you believe that the Failing New York Times just did a story stating that the United States is substantially increasing Cyber Attacks on Russia," Trump tweeted. "This is a virtual act of Treason by a once great paper so desperate for a story, any story, even if bad for our Country," the US President said. This is not true, he added.

"Anything goes with our Corrupt News Media today," Trump tweeted. "They will do, or say, whatever it takes, with not even the slightest thought of consequence!" he wrote.

The New York Times reported earlier, citing sources, that Washington made more frequent attempts during the last year to introduce malware programs into the Russian energy system.

Pentagon representatives did not respond earlier to a request from TASS to clarify whether assertions in the publication correspond to facts.