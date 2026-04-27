Russia has three football friendly matches scheduled in May, June

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Russian national football team is set to play three friendly matches in May and June - against Egypt, Burkina Faso and Trinidad and Tobago, the Russian Football Union said in a statement on Monday.

Russia will play Egypt in Cairo on May 28. On June 5, the Russian football squad will host a friendly match against the team from Burkina Faso in the country’s southern city of Volgograd and on June 9 it will play another friendly against Trinidad and Tobago in the country’s westernmost city of Kaliningrad.

Egypt is ranked 29th in the FIFA world rankings. Russia last played Egypt in the qualifying round for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a match the Russians won 3-1.

Burkina Faso is ranked 62nd in the world, according to the FIFA rankings. Trinidad and Tobago is 102nd on the ladder of FIFA’s Rankings, according to the most recent data provided by FIFA on April 1. Team Russia is in 36th.

Russia’s football ban

The world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced on February 28, 2022, that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from participating in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision regarding the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.