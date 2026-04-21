Iran may still play at 2026 FIFA World Cup if national team’s safety ensured — minister

TEHRAN, April 21. /TASS/. The Iranian national football team may still participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup if the safety of the team is ensured, Iranian Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali said on Tuesday.

"If the safety of the national team’s players in the United States is ensured, we will travel to the World Cup. However, the decision on participation will be made by the government and the Supreme National Security Council [of Iran]," Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

On March 13, Donyamali stated that Iran was in talks on relocating the team's matches at the 2026 World Cup from the United States to Mexico and relevant negotiations were underway with Mexico.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches will be staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This will be the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.

The Iranian football team qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and following the Draw was placed in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand. Iran was scheduled to play all of its three group stage matches in the United States.

Iran-US standoff

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. The Islamic Republic closed the Strait of Hormuz to the ships associated with the United States, Israel and the countries that supported aggression against Iran.

On April 7, Washington announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation.

Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable.