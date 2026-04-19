Russia’s Adamyan takes bronze at 2026 European Judo Championships in Tbilisi

TBILISI, April 19. /TASS/. Russian judoka Arman Adamyan won bronze on Sunday at the 2026 European Judo Championships (EJF) in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on Sunday defeating his compatriot Niyaz Bilyalov in men’s under-100 kg weight category.

Earlier this week, Russian judokas won gold medals in men’s under 66-kg weight category by Murad Chopanov and Timur Arbuzov in under-81 kg weight category.

In women’s competitions Alexandra Babintseva took the silver earlier in the day in the under-78 kg weight category. Russian female judokas also previously coined at the tournament a silver medal by Sabina Gilyazova (under-48 kg weight category), two silver medals by Marina Vorobyova and Madina Taimazova in the under48-kg and 70-kg weight categories respectively.

The Georgian capital of Tbilisi hosts the 2026 European Judo Championships on April 16-19 as part of the International Judo Federation (IJF) World Tour.

Russian athletes compete at the tournament in Georgia under their flag and to the tune of the national anthem.

Last November, the International Judo Federation (IJF) reinstated the right of Russian athletes to compete under their national flag at international tournaments.