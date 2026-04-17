Alcaraz withdraws from 2026 ATP Madrid Open tournament

MADRID, April 17. /TASS/. The world’s No.2 tennis player and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz announced he will not suit up for the 2026 ATP Madrid Open tournament next week, according to a post on his social network page.

"There are some news that are incredibly hard to share. Madrid is home, one of the most special places on my calendar, and that's why it hurts so much not to be able to play here for the second year in a row," Alcaraz wrote on his X social network page.

In a separate interview to media following his announced withdrawal Alcaraz added: "From today’s tests, it’s a slightly more serious injury than we all expected."

"And, honestly, I need to listen to my body, to do what’s best for me, so it doesn’t impact me in the future," the official ATP website quoted Alcaraz as saying.

The 2026 Madrid Open is an ATP-1,000 Masters tournament played on clay courts at the Park Manzanares in the Spanish capital between April 22 and May 3.

It offers over $9.7 million in prize money. Norway’s Casper Ruud is the tournament’s reigning champion. Russian tennis players Marat Safin and Andrey Rublev won this tournament in 2004 and 2024 respectively.