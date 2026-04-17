Serbian tennis legend Djokovic pulls out of 2026 ATP Madrid Open

MADRID, April 17. /TASS/. Serbia’s top tennis star Novak Djokovic has announced that he will skip the upcoming 2026 ATP Madrid Open tournament next week due to an injury, according to a post on his social network page.

"Madrid, unfortunately I won’t be able to compete [in] Madrid Mutual Open this year. I’m continuing my recovery in order to be back soon. Hasta pronto! [See you soon!]," the Serbian tennis legend wrote on his X social network page.

Djokovic's last match was in March, when he lost to the UK’s Jack Draper in the fourth round of the ATP Indian Wells tournament. The Serb subsequently missed the next two ATP events - the Miami Open and Monte Carlo tennis tournaments.

The 2026 Madrid Open is an ATP-1,000 Masters tournament played on clay courts at the Park Manzanares in the Spanish capital between April 22 and May 3. It offers over $9.7 million in prize money. Norway’s Casper Ruud is the tournament’s reigning champion. Russian tennis players Marat Safin and Andrey Rublev won this tournament in 2004 and 2024 respectively.

Djokovic, 38, currently ranked 4th in the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings, owns 101 career ATP titles. These include his record 24 Grand Slam wins. Djokovic is also the 2024 Olympic champion in addition to his bronze medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics and winning the 2010 Davis Cup.

The Serbian player holds the record for most consecutive weeks as the ATP’s number one player in the world at 428 weeks in a row.