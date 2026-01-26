Quarterfinals matchups set for men’s, women’s draws at 2026 Australian Open

SYDNEY, January 26. /TASS/. The quarterfinals matchups for this year’s opening Grand Slam tournament, the 2026 Australian Open, are now all set in both the men's and women's brackets.

On Monday, in the last fourth-round match on the men's side, 8th-seeded American Ben Shelton took down his 12th-seeded Norwegian opponent Casper Ruud 3-6; 6-4; 6-3; 6-4, setting up a quarterfinals showdown with defending champion Italy’s Jannik Sinner (2nd-seed).

In the other quarterfinals matches top-seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on Australia’s Alex de Minaur (6th-seed); Italy’s 5th-seed Lorenzo Musetti will play against Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic (4th-seed) and another American, 25th-seeded Learner Tien (25th-seed) is set to square off against Germany’s 3rd-seed Alexander Zverev.

In the women’s competition, the tournament’s top-seed Aryna Sabalenka is set to battle against the 29th-seeded Iva Jovic of the United States, third-seeded Coco Gauff will take on Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, (5th-seed) Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will fight for a semifinal spot against Poland’s Iga Swiatek (2nd-seed).

American Jessica Pegula completed the quarterfinals grid in the ladies draw as she won the right to play against her compatriot Amanda Anisimova (4th-seed).

"I wouldn't say head-to-head matters," the official tournament’s quoted Swiatek as saying after her win that saw her to the quarterfinals. "Because even when one of us was winning, it was always, I don't know, a tight match or she beat me easy. Doesn't matter. Doesn't make sense to overanalyze who won the last ones or how it has been looking."

"Every match is a different story. Like on every match she's been a tough opponent, and her tennis for sure is great. I need to be 100% ready and go for it and use my experience and also the knowledge from previous matches, and that's it," the Polish player added.

The 2026 Australian Open tournament is being played on hard courts at Melbourne Park between January 18 and February 1 and has a purse of some $75 million in prize money up for grabs.

The season’s first Grand Slam, this year marks the 114th edition of the tournament. Italy’s Jannik Sinner and American Madison Keys are the reigning Australian Open champions in men’s and women’s singles, respectively.