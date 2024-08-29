Russian swimmer Pulver wins silver medal at Paris Paralympics

PARIS, August 30. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Kirill Pulver has won the silver medal in the men’s 200m freestyle S5 event at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

Italy’s Francesco Bocciardo took the gold and Ukraine’s Alexander Komarov claimed the bronze.

Swimmers in the S5 class have mobility disorders.

Earlier, Russian swimmer Vladimir Danilenko won a silver medal at the Paralympics and swimmer Viktoria Shabalina secured a bronze medal.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games are taking place in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8. Russian Paralympians are participating in the Games as neutrals. A total of 88 Russian para-athletes are competing in Paris.