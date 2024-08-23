Another group of Russian Paralympians arrive in France, says RPC chief Rozhkov

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. A third group of Russian athletes has arrived in Paris for the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, Pavel Rozhkov, the president of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), told TASS on Friday.

"The third group arrived in Paris today, with 30 people representing our delegation being on their way now to the Paralympic Village, where 140 people will be accommodated," he said.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games will be held in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8. Russian Paralympians will be participating in the 2024 Games under a neutral status.

They were barred from taking part in the Parade of Athletes during the opening and closing ceremonies and also excluded from the 2024 Paralympics overall medal standings.

Last week, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced that 90 Paralympians from Russia were cleared to take part in the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympic Games.