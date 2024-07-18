13th stage of Formula 1 season to kick off in Hungary

BUDAPEST, July 19. /TASS/. The program of the 13th stage of the Formula 1 in the 2024 season, the Hungarian Grand Prix, kicks off on Friday.

The competition will be staged at the Hungaroring race track. The Hungarian Grand Prix entered the timetable of the Formula 1 competition in 1986 and plays host to the best pilots of the planet since then.

Two practice sessions will take place on Friday. The third practice session and the qualification will be on Saturday. The program will end with a race on Sunday.