Spain wins 2024 UEFA Euro Cup beating England 2-1 in final

BERLIN, July 15. The national football team of Spain won the 2024 UEFA Euro Cup edging out Team England 2-1 in the final match of the prestigious European football tournament in Berlin late on Sunday night.

The goals for Spain were scored by Nico Williams (47th minute) and Mikel Oyarzabal (86th) minute. Cole Palmer scored for England on the 73rd minute of the match.

Spain is now the most titled national team of the UEFA Euro Cups as it won the European championship four times already - in 1964, 2008, 2012 and in 2024. It is followed by Germany, which won the Euro Cups in 1972, 1980 and 1996.

It was a second straight defeat for England in the Euro Cup finals. At the previous Euro Cup in 2020 England also reached the final, where it lost to Italy in a penalty shootout (1-1; 2-3). Team England never won a UEFA Euro Cup.

Spain started the championship in Group B and won all three matches defeating Croatia 3-0, Italy 1-0 and Albania 1-0. In the play off matches the team continued with its winning streak beating Georgia (4-1), Germany (2-1 in extra time) and France (2-1).

The 2024 UEFA Euro Cup was played in Germany between June 14 and July 14. Matches were held in the German cities of Berlin, Dortmund, Munich, Cologne, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Leipzig, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen and Dusseldorf.