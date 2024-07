BERLIN, July 3. /TASS/. The Turkish national football team defeated Austria 2-1 in a match of Round 16 of the 2024 UEFA Euro Cup in Germany.

Two goals for the Turkish side were scored by midfielder Merih Demiral in the opening minute of the match and in the 59th minute. Austrian striker Michael Gregorich scored for his team in the 66th minute of the game.

Turkey is now set to play on July 6 against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the 2024 UEFA Euro Cup.