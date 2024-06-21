Russia’s sports arbitration center invites foreigners to review BRICS games disputes

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia’s National Sports Arbitration Center invited foreign arbiters to review potential disputes that may arise during the ongoing BRICS Games in the Volga area city of Kazan, said Alexandra Brilliantova, the director general of the Sports Arbitration Chamber.

"There have been no complaints at this point. But we have invited foreign arbiters to review cases," she said.

The list of the invited arbiters includes Michael Geistlinger (Austria), Alexandre Genko-Starosselsky (France), Alexander Korochkin (Belarus), Dmitry Morozov (Canada) and others.

Cases are reviewed online, with no need for applicants or arbiters to be physically present during hearings. The review is free for BRICS games participants.

The BRICS Games will end on June 23.